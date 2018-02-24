‘Gimmick’ say south bidders to $18m Lotto jackpot

Dominic Samaroo shows his Lotto tickets which he hopes would bring him prosperity in tonight’s draw.

STACY MOORE

A gimmick! This is how many south bidders yesterday described the National Lotteries Control Board’s (NLCB) Lotto Plus jackpot reaching $18 million. The winning numbers are scheduled to be drawn tonight.

When Newsday visited various NLCB outlets, bidders said while they knew it was a gimmick, they still would continue to play. “I think it is a rip off. I don’t even think anyone is going to win this money. It is just a way to take people’s hard-earned money and make them think they have a chance at winning when the reality is you don’t stand a chance at winning,” said Williamsville resident Dominic Samaroo.

“Everyone dreams of being wealthy and ‘living it up’. I want to buy a house and enjoy life. This is what I know I would do with this money. The NLCB has made millions already and continue to make more. Is as if you are chasing a dream that you know is not going to happen.” he said.

Mother of five, Danielle Douglas of Marabella said, “I know I should stop playing because this is just a gimmick. They keep increasing the money and you are telling me no one is winning, so many people and not one person or not even two or three people have chosen the right numbers? Nah man.” Douglas said times are hard and the NLCB knows people will continue to play as the jackpot gets bigger. “They need to be fair.”

Grandmother of seven, 66-year-old Marlene Ramdeo, said she believes everyone has a chance to win. “This is just my belief that one day I would be lucky like all those people who have won in the past. When I do win the money it would be for my children and grandchildren. I just want to see them happy.”