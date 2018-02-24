Dillon: Charges to be laid after Monday’s riot
NALINEE SEELAL
OFFICERS of the Police Cyber Crime Unit as well as the CCTV Unit have teamed up to review video footage of people involved in the dumping of debris, setting fires and engaging other illicit activities in East Dry River, Port-of-Spain on Monday.
The team was mandated to view footage secured from body worn cameras, footage from cell phones and CCTV cameras to assist in identifying suspects. Police sources said once the people in the video footage are identified, arrests will follow.
On Thursday, Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon confirmed receiving a report from police. Dillon said he was told that police are reviewing footage and assured that those responsible will be arrested and charged. He said he was pleased with the way officers handled the riots adding that some went beyond the call of duty to quell what could have been major bloodshed.
“Based on what occurred on Monday, the police will continue to monitor the situation and deal promptly with any acts intended to disrupt the country,” Dillon said. He said the police killing of Akel James alias Christmas, is being investigated by the Police Complaints Authority as well as the Police Service.