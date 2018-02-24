Awards for young dramatists

Recipients of SSDA Promising Acting Awards.

THE Secondary Schools’ Drama Association (SSDA) celebrated the outstanding work of participants in the 2017 Drama Festival in keeping with its mission of developing, showcasing and promoting theatre skills and talents in secondary schools.

At the ceremony, held at the Cheryl Greaves Auditorium, Bishop Anstey/Trinity College East, the importance of the contributions of youth towards theatre and the visual and performing arts (VAPA) was recognised by both Shawn Smart, acting president of the SSDA and Josephine Torrel-Brown, VAPA curriculum officer at the Ministry of Education.

Students were encouraged to pursue careers in the arts by Torrel-Brown who noted that jobs do exist for stage managers, stagehands and other onstage and offstage technical roles. She reminded SSDA that it has the power to make a difference in how drama and the arts can be guided and progressed in TT, according to a media release. Torrel-Brown affirmed the ministry’s commitment to continue making VAPA part of its core curriculum subjects in National Certificate of Secondary Education (NCSE), Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examinations.

Sixteen schools participated in the festival with 38 students receiving special awards for their performances, four of whom were granted scholarships to Teatro Journee’s Acting Conservatoire.

The plays which received the James Lee Wah Award for Outstanding Productions will be showcased at the SSDA’s Festival of Plays next month.

For this year’s festival one recipient of the Most Outstanding Production Award will have the opportunity to represent TT at the Caribbean Secondary Schools’ Drama Festival in St Lucia in 2019. Prelims for the upcoming Secondary School Drama Festival begin in October.

For more info: SSDA Secretary Nichole Melheim – 318-9337 or email ssdadmin@gmail.com.

Award for supporting actor/actress

Nina Gittens, Two Creations – Bishop Anstey High School East & Trinity College East

Shakira James, Two Creations – Bishop Anstey High School East & Trinity College East

Shania Jeremiah, The Burden – Bishop Anstey/Trinity College East/BATCE Sixth Form College

Telissa Purcell, Games – Couva West Secondary School

Tyiesha Vincent, Duelling Voices – Moruga Secondary School

Award for promising acting

Jade Goodridge, Two Creations – Bishop Anstey High School East & Trinity College East

Rugayyah Scott, Woman Take Two – Couva East Secondary School

Lynell Langaigne, Class of 2017: Dreams Unravelled – Fyzabad Secondary School

Joseph Williams, Stinky Town and the Janitor – Holy Cross College

Jahia Asson, The X-Files – Holy Faith Convent, Couva

Tishawn Morris, Life into Life – Marabella South Secondary School

Akil Pinder, Life into Life – Marabella South Secondary School

Rianna Triea, Duelling Voices – Moruga Secondary School

9 Darius Payne, Tears in the Gayelle – Naparima College

Sandeep Ramlochan, Tears in the Gayelle’– Naparima College

Matthew Samm, Tears in the Gayelle – Naparima College

Julian Seepersadsingh, Tears in the Gayelle – Naparima College

Kaveesh Sylvan, Tears in the Gayelle – Naparima College

Jaycel Bailey, All My Chickens – Point Fortin West Secondary School

Arianna Richards, Beast – Signal Hill Secondary School

Adele Francis, Beast – Signal Hill Secondary School

Awards for outstanding acting

Faith Malchan, The Hurricane Inside – Arima North Secondary School

Jabari Roach, The Burden– Bishop Anstey/Trinity College East/BATCE Sixth Form College

Miguel Singh, The Burden – Bishop Anstey/Trinity College East/BATCE Sixth Form College

Raymond Garcia, Two Creations – Bishop Anstey High School East & Trinity College East

Kareem Roach, Two Creations– Bishop Anstey High School East & Trinity College East

Odunmbaku Somorin, Two Creations – Bishop Anstey High School East & Trinity College East

Celeste Rolle, Woman Take Two – Couva East Secondary School

Jerome Phillip Harris, Woman Take Two – Couva East Secondary School

Terri Ann Rodriquez, Games – Couva West Secondary School

Jerome Deodath, Stinky Town and the Janitor – Holy Cross College

Israel Harris, Stinky Town and the Janitor – Holy Cross College

Priya La Fleur, Beast – Signal Hill Secondary School

Shevon Persaud, Signal Hill Secondary School

Latifa Baptiste, With All My Chickens – Point Fortin West Secondary School

The Zeno Constance

Award for most original script

Shawn Smart – The Burden

Dexter Musgrave – Stinky Town and the Janitor

The Victor Edwards

Award for directing

Shawn Smart, The Burden – Bishop Anstey/Trinity College East/BATCE Sixth Form College

Joseph Lopez, Class of 2017: Dreams Unravelled – Fyzabad Secondary School

Jeanelle Archer-Chan, Tears in the Gayelle – Naparima College

The James Lee Wah

Award for outstanding production

The Burden Bishop Anstey High School East & Trinity College East

Games – Couva West Secondary School

Class of 2017: Dreams Unravelled – Fyzabad Secondary School

Tears in the Gayelle – Naparima College

Beast – Signal Hill Secondary School

Teatro Journee

Conservatoire Acting Scholarship

Yolandra Brereton, Couva West Secondary – Games

Jerome Deodath, Holy Cross College – Stinky Town and the Janitor

Raihaan Bissessar, Naparima College – Tears in the Gayelle

Aaron Phillip, Trinity College East – Two Creations