Awards for young dramatists
THE Secondary Schools’ Drama Association (SSDA) celebrated the outstanding work of participants in the 2017 Drama Festival in keeping with its mission of developing, showcasing and promoting theatre skills and talents in secondary schools.
At the ceremony, held at the Cheryl Greaves Auditorium, Bishop Anstey/Trinity College East, the importance of the contributions of youth towards theatre and the visual and performing arts (VAPA) was recognised by both Shawn Smart, acting president of the SSDA and Josephine Torrel-Brown, VAPA curriculum officer at the Ministry of Education.
Students were encouraged to pursue careers in the arts by Torrel-Brown who noted that jobs do exist for stage managers, stagehands and other onstage and offstage technical roles. She reminded SSDA that it has the power to make a difference in how drama and the arts can be guided and progressed in TT, according to a media release. Torrel-Brown affirmed the ministry’s commitment to continue making VAPA part of its core curriculum subjects in National Certificate of Secondary Education (NCSE), Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examinations.
Sixteen schools participated in the festival with 38 students receiving special awards for their performances, four of whom were granted scholarships to Teatro Journee’s Acting Conservatoire.
The plays which received the James Lee Wah Award for Outstanding Productions will be showcased at the SSDA’s Festival of Plays next month.
For this year’s festival one recipient of the Most Outstanding Production Award will have the opportunity to represent TT at the Caribbean Secondary Schools’ Drama Festival in St Lucia in 2019. Prelims for the upcoming Secondary School Drama Festival begin in October.
For more info: SSDA Secretary Nichole Melheim – 318-9337 or email ssdadmin@gmail.com.
Award for supporting actor/actress
Nina Gittens, Two Creations – Bishop Anstey High School East & Trinity College East
Shakira James, Two Creations – Bishop Anstey High School East & Trinity College East
Shania Jeremiah, The Burden – Bishop Anstey/Trinity College East/BATCE Sixth Form College
Telissa Purcell, Games – Couva West Secondary School
Tyiesha Vincent, Duelling Voices – Moruga Secondary School
Award for promising acting
Jade Goodridge, Two Creations – Bishop Anstey High School East & Trinity College East
Rugayyah Scott, Woman Take Two – Couva East Secondary School
Lynell Langaigne, Class of 2017: Dreams Unravelled – Fyzabad Secondary School
Joseph Williams, Stinky Town and the Janitor – Holy Cross College
Jahia Asson, The X-Files – Holy Faith Convent, Couva
Tishawn Morris, Life into Life – Marabella South Secondary School
Akil Pinder, Life into Life – Marabella South Secondary School
Rianna Triea, Duelling Voices – Moruga Secondary School
9 Darius Payne, Tears in the Gayelle – Naparima College
Sandeep Ramlochan, Tears in the Gayelle’– Naparima College
Matthew Samm, Tears in the Gayelle – Naparima College
Julian Seepersadsingh, Tears in the Gayelle – Naparima College
Kaveesh Sylvan, Tears in the Gayelle – Naparima College
Jaycel Bailey, All My Chickens – Point Fortin West Secondary School
Arianna Richards, Beast – Signal Hill Secondary School
Adele Francis, Beast – Signal Hill Secondary School
Awards for outstanding acting
Faith Malchan, The Hurricane Inside – Arima North Secondary School
Jabari Roach, The Burden– Bishop Anstey/Trinity College East/BATCE Sixth Form College
Miguel Singh, The Burden – Bishop Anstey/Trinity College East/BATCE Sixth Form College
Raymond Garcia, Two Creations – Bishop Anstey High School East & Trinity College East
Kareem Roach, Two Creations– Bishop Anstey High School East & Trinity College East
Odunmbaku Somorin, Two Creations – Bishop Anstey High School East & Trinity College East
Celeste Rolle, Woman Take Two – Couva East Secondary School
Jerome Phillip Harris, Woman Take Two – Couva East Secondary School
Terri Ann Rodriquez, Games – Couva West Secondary School
Jerome Deodath, Stinky Town and the Janitor – Holy Cross College
Israel Harris, Stinky Town and the Janitor – Holy Cross College
Priya La Fleur, Beast – Signal Hill Secondary School
Shevon Persaud, Signal Hill Secondary School
Latifa Baptiste, With All My Chickens – Point Fortin West Secondary School
The Zeno Constance
Award for most original script
Shawn Smart – The Burden
Dexter Musgrave – Stinky Town and the Janitor
The Victor Edwards
Award for directing
Shawn Smart, The Burden – Bishop Anstey/Trinity College East/BATCE Sixth Form College
Joseph Lopez, Class of 2017: Dreams Unravelled – Fyzabad Secondary School
Jeanelle Archer-Chan, Tears in the Gayelle – Naparima College
The James Lee Wah
Award for outstanding production
The Burden Bishop Anstey High School East & Trinity College East
Games – Couva West Secondary School
Class of 2017: Dreams Unravelled – Fyzabad Secondary School
Tears in the Gayelle – Naparima College
Beast – Signal Hill Secondary School
Teatro Journee
Conservatoire Acting Scholarship
Yolandra Brereton, Couva West Secondary – Games
Jerome Deodath, Holy Cross College – Stinky Town and the Janitor
Raihaan Bissessar, Naparima College – Tears in the Gayelle
Aaron Phillip, Trinity College East – Two Creations