Autistic shooting victim for second surgery

AKIEL Baisden, the 39-year-old Bath Street East Port of Spain man who was shot while on his way home from work on Monday, was scheduled to undergo a second surgery at Port of Spain General Hospital yesterday, to remove the bullet and bone fragments from his leg.

Newsday understands that Baisden, a deaf, mute underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a ruptured artery in his leg and was warded since the operation because of the amount of blood lost.

In a separate incident, the funeral of 25-year-old police shooting victim Akel James aka “Christmas” is expected to take place next Tuesday.

Since Monday’s protest, residents claim they have been the target of repeated attacks by police while on patrol including beatings and defacing of the residents’ homes.

Head of Port of Spain Division Snr Supt Floris Hodge-Griffith said Baisden was in stable condition at hospital. She added that officers maintained a heightened presence in East Port of Spain, as they believe an ongoing turf war between gangs in Nelson Street and the Laventille Hills could disrupt public safety and law and order.

“We continue to maintain a heavy presence in these communities as part of our commitment to y and are committed to not only finding those responsible for last Monday’s riots but also to ensuring safety for all citizens,” the top cop said.

Asked what the protesters would be charged once arrested, Hodge-Griffith said she was unable to answer that at this time and that charges are being looked into by a special legal team.