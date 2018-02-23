Yorke repays $.25 million debt to Chutney Soca king

Dwight Yorke.

FORMER TT and Manchester United midfielder Dwight Yorke has repaid reigning Chutney Soca Monarch Neval Chatelal for a $.25 million loan to pay off his debts.

Yorke denied the claims in Chatelal’s debt recovery lawsuit that he lent the ex-football start the money to help him pay off debts from his Island Vibe all-inclusive fete, last year.

On Monday, however, Yorke deposited $270,000 into Chatelal’s account.

In a letter to Yorke, the 2018 Chutney Soca Monarch thanked him for “doing the right thing” and paying back his $.25 million debt, the $50,000 interest - which was repaid last year- and the extra for his lawyers’ fees.

“Persons, who know me well, can attest to how many hours I put into my craft and I was certainly not ready to part with the monetary fruits of my hard work that easily.

“I understand that I may be forgettable to a man of your renown. I also tend to forget things from time to time, but, though they may be few, I won't forget the times we met. I won't forget the circumstances and how urgently you needed a loan with terms you outlined and the promises you made. I do not wish to see your name and image being dragged for yet another time in the public domain so I will not release the photos of our first meeting at 'Island Vibe - 2017'.”

In an interview with the media on Wednesday, during a tour of the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Yorke said the loan agreement was made with a third party. He said he did not know who the creditor was and had never met Chatelal or asked him for money.

In response, Chatelal said it was his mistake not to record the meeting he had with Yorke when the ex-footballer asked for more time to pay him back.

“My intuition told me that I was being played and strung along. Your recent statements in the press about not being broke confirmed that I was toyed with,” Chatelal said.

“Your statements also revealed an apparent delay tactic that I fell for: "What would possess people to think that I spent all my money?...let them continue thinking that, they might just leave me alone then", you said.”

“I truly believed you were experiencing financial problems. That is why I exercised great compassion and patience with the time extensions. If you hadn't been evasive and disrespectful in your communications with me, I would have given you two years even to pay back the amount.”

Chatelal told Yorke he would not release screen shots of their conversations where the former footballer “pleaded for more time after missing deadlines” to repay the loan.

“I will not show the conversations that were dismissive toward me and what I interpreted as bordering on contemptuous.

“I loaned you the money in good faith because of the tremendous respect I have and still have for you and your legacy. I am a fan and supporter of your works great and small, and I believe in your vision for Tobago and culture. I had and still have no desire to bring your public image into disrepute. I did not wish to become embroiled in the predictable controversy that such a lawsuit would prompt. You, however, gave me no other choice by mockingly agreeing to legal recourse.”

Chatelal said he was not hurt or stressed and was also not “trying to be petty or cynical” either.

“I hope we have both learned from our mistakes and that we make better decisions when it comes to our finances. Thank you again for not delaying in doing the right thing.”

“If it means anything to you, I forgave you the instant you repaid what was owed. May we all recover peacefully from this event and start the healing process. I wish you success and victory in your future endeavours and I am always here to lend a helping hand. Jai ho!!!”

Chatelal was represented by a team of attorneys led by Senior Counsel Anand Ramlogan.