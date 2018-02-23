Woman charged for beating 5 cops

CHARGED: Amiya Granger.

AZARD ALI

A YOUNG woman has been charged with assaulting five police officers, both outside and inside the Chaguanas police station. Amiya Granger, 20, who also gave her name to police as Kelly Asson of Gandhi Street, Marabella was slapped with a total of 14 charges all laid by Sgt Baiju.

Granger first appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon before Senior Magistrate Jo-Anne Conner who read the charge of trafficking in cocaine and informed the accused that she was not required to enter a plea.

The magistrate also read 13 other charges, one for indecent exposure; two for resisting arrest; eight counts of assaulting five police officers and two charges of attempting to escape lawful custody. Connor remanded Granger into custody to reappear in court yesterday. Granger was arrested at about 11.45 pm on Tuesday along the Southern Main Road in Chaguanas.

Granger was brought to court at about midday yesterday and stood before Magistrate Connor who granted her bail of $40,000 on the cocaine charge.

She appeared later before Magistrate Wendy Dougdeen-Bally who granted her $70,000 bail to cover the other charges and ordered Granger to report to the Chaguanas police station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays between 6 am 6 pm. She is to reappear in court on March 20.