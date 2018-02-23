Wilson makes Carifta ‘A’ standard

Zarek Wilson made the Carifta ‘A’ qualifying standard on Wednesday.

ZAREK Wilson made the Carifta ‘A’ qualifying standard when the National Age Group Long Course Championships swam off at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, on Wednesday.

Wilson won the boys 400m 11-12 freestyle event in four minutes, 33.12 seconds to win the event and earn the Carifta ‘A’ qualifying standard of 4:36.93. Nikoli Blackman finished second in 4:40.33 to make the CCAN standard of 4:44.78.

In the girls 11-12 200m breaststroke, Zoe Anthony made the CCAN standard of 3:03.38 when he won the event in 3:03.06.

Anthony also made the Carifta ‘B’ standard of 31.34 seconds in the girls 11-12 50m freestyle when she clocked 30.80.

In the boys 11-12 50m freestyle, Zarek Wilson, Josiah Changar and Blackman all earned the Carifta B standard of 29.54. Wilson clocked 29.36, Changar finished in 29.37 and Blackman touched the wall in 29.46. Malik Nelson was the only swimmer to earn the Carifta ‘B’ standard of 27.41 in the boys 13-14 50m freestyle when he ended in 27.37. Also earning Carifta ‘B’ standards were Kael Yorke in the boys 15-17 50m butterfly and Anthony in the girls 11-12 400m freestyle.

The National Age Group Long Course Championships will conclude on Sunday. TT swimmers are aiming to earn a spot on the TT team for the Carifta Swimming Championships in Jamaica from March 31 to April 3.