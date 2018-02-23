Steelpan, drums take over Festival

PAN SWEET: BATCE Steel won the Junior Instrumental Ensemble Steelpan category yesterday at the Music Festival in Queen’s Hall. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

THE steelbands and some fantastic drumming held sway at yesterday’s sessions of the 32nd biennial Music Festival at Queen’s Hall. Under the leadership of veteran Desmond Waithe, the young RIPE Steel Ensemble, won the first place with 94 marks.

However, many of the other played pieces won the interest of adjudicator Dorothy Howden, like the tune Tico Tico, played by TAGS Grace Notes, who polled 93. Carapichaima West Secondary scored 92 and St Mary’s Pan Ensemble.

Adjudicator Howden said she would remember yesterday’s performances by the young pannists, as one of the highlights of her life, while also dishing out some of the finer points of music. Like the day before, yesterday morning marked another exciting experience by the youngsters on the steelpans. She urged the youngsters to get more artistic with their music, some parts she hinted earned to be very inspirational.

She also had some a bit of advice for the young drummers. Four sections competed, with BATCE Steel who won the class with 94 marks. Second place with 93 marks was St Mary’s College Pan Ensemble to tie with RIPE Steel Ensemble, who also got 93 marks. Other classes which had performed at the Festival earlier in the week ended up with he following results:

Class A6, Bass solo which had as is test piece, The Pilgrim’s Song by Tchaikovsky. This class was won by Brendan Prince who was awarded 89 marks.

In the Calypso Choral - C14- Eh’ Bien Oui Don Don won with 92 marks. Meantime, finalists in the Primary School Choirs — 15 years and under. The test Piece — The Boll Weevil, arranged by Harry Dexter, had eight finalists. They were: Atwell’s Private School, BAJS Upper School Choir, Maria Regina Grade School Choir, Moulton Hall Methodist School, Newtown Girls RC School Choir, Arima Girls Primary, Sacred Heart Girls RC School, and Gloster Lodge Melodians School Choir.

They are due to appear again in the finals which take place 1.30 pm on Monday. Sarah Saunders with 88 marks was the lone contestant in Class D 10. In Class D16 — Steelpan Solo, 13 to 15 years — there were seven finalists. They were: Dejean Cain, Nkosi Clarence, Aliyah Lau, Chaela Lewis, Llori Waithe, Kurlston Garcia and Obasi Charles. All seven are due to compete tomorrow.