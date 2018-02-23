Scottish adjudicator loves TT

Dorothy Howden speaks at the opening of the 32nd Biennial Music Festival at Queen’s Hall in St Ann’s.

JOAN RAMPERSAD

DOROTHY HOWDEN, one of the three adjudicators at the 32nd Biennial Music Festival now on at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, loves the people of TT but would rather leave the national Panorama judging to locals.

In an interview with the Newsday, Howden spoke of her first impressions of this country, after arriving here last Friday. She said the warmth of the people immediately struck her, after being picked up at the airport by festival vice chairman Simon Wiltshire who took her to see the city by night. On Saturday, after taking a walk in the Botanical Gardens, she was taken to Fort St George, the Chaguaramas Golf Club and the Bamboo and Marina where she had lunch.