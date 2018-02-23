Police ask for info on killed woman

STACY MOORE

EIGHT days have passed and, according to police, there is still no identification on a woman who is believed to have committed suicide by running across the Solomon Hochoy Highway. Police reiterated that they were seeking the public’s assistance with any information that would help them identify the woman.

Police reports said last Friday night around 10.30 pm, the driver of a silver Nissan Tiida car was proceeding north on the Solomon Hochoy Highway, when, on nearing the Tarouba flyover, a woman ran across from the right of the lane into the car. She died on the spot. The driver contacted police who arrived minutes later. Police said the woman was wearing a black jersey and black underwear and appeared to be in her early 50s, of African descent, slim build and about five feet, five inches in height.

No form of identification was found on the woman. Her body remains at the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital.

Anyone with information can contact the nearest police station or Mon Repos police at 657- 9769.