PNM ejects Samad

POLITICAL activist Ishmael Samad was ejected from a People's National Movement (PNM) meeting at La Horquetta Regional Complex on Thursday night after protesting against road development in the country when Minister of Works and Trasport Rohan Sinanan was about to address the rally. Samad held up a newspaper page to make his point upon which he was approached by police and party faithful. He threw himself to the ground. In the ensuing melee, he was then escorted out of the building, loudly shouting, "Where's my wallet", to the derision of his escorts.

Outside Samad told reporters he was protesting the high cost of new highways proposed by the Government while potholes mar the country's other main roads. "Fix the potholes! We don't want no blasted highway!" he told reporters.