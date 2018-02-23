PM sues former CNMG boss for defamation
PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley has filed a defamation claim against former CNMG chairman Brian Stone.
Notice of the action was published in a daily newspaper on Friday.
According to the notice, Stone, of 12 Santa Lucia Town House, Diego Martin, was informed that the action had commenced against him for damages, and an injunction restraining him from repeating the defamatory statements or any similar allegation.
The order, granted by Justice David Harris, was filed last year.
Attorney Michael Quamina and Clay Hackett are representing the prime minister.