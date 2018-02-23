Man runs into police station

NALINEE SEELAL

A GONZALES man escaped injury or even death by running into the Belmont police station when he was fired upon while walking along the road on Wednesday.

Police said that Garvin Leacock, 29, shouted to officers as he ran into the station, that he was being shot at. Officers ran out onto the road but the gunmen were long gone. Leacock told police that at 3.15 pm he was walking along Belmont Circular Road near Morris Link Road when two men in a gold-coloured Nissan Xtrail SUV pulled up and fired shots at him.

Inspector Mark Maraj and other officers who were in the CID office and who heard the gunshots, responded but the SUV had long sped off. An all points bulletin was issued asking police on mobile patrol to be on the lookout for the SUV and suspects. Investigators are hoping CCTV footage will assist them in identifying the suspects.

Police sources said that today’s breed of criminal does not fear authority and is not concerned about the consequences of their actions. “This is reminiscent of what took place last year outside the Maracas Police Station where two men were gunned down on the road near that station. There just isn’t any respect for law and order,” a police source said.