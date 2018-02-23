Guards held up at school
NALINEE SEELAL
Two bandits armed with cutlasses stormed into the Biche High School on Thursday night, held up two security guards, tied them up and escaped with a quantity of cash and other valuables.
According to reports, at about 12.30 am yesterday the two security guards were on duty at the Biche High School located at the Cunapo Southern Main Road, Biche when two men entered the school’s compound by cutting a hole in the fence located behind the school’s compound.
The bandits whose faces were covered with bandanas held up the two guards, tied them up and then broke into the Administrative Section.
The bandits stole an undisclosed amount of cash, bush whackers, a mist blower, grinder and a drill.