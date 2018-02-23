Flow helps boost schoolgirls cricket

President of the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Surujdath Mahabir, right, along with brand, communication and sponsorship manager at Flow Jacinta Pinard-Thompson, second from right, director of marketing at Flow Cindy-Ann Gatt, second from left, and SSCL general secretary Nigel Maraj at the launch, yesterday.

JELANI BECKLES

PRESIDENT of the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Surujdath Mahabir is hopeful a Secondary Schools Girls XI team will travel to Canada for the first time this year. The SSCL is into the second year of a three-year $1.2 million partnership with major sponsor Flow.

Mahabir made the announcement at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Flow Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) 2018 season at Fatima College Grounds in Mucurapo, yesterday. Representing Flow at the launch were director of marketing Cindy-Ann Gatt and brand, communication and sponsorship manager Jacinta Pinard-Thompson.

This year, Flow is doing its part to develop girls cricket in TT, by sponsoring the Girls Interzone Competition and the Girls Lower School Under-16 Competition, while also sponsoring the Boys Lower School Under-15 competition.

Round one matches in the Girls Interzone Tournament took place yesterday at Fatima College Ground and at the Queen’s Royal College (QRC) Ground.

A North-South match will follow the Interzone tournament, before the TT Secondary Schools Girls XI team is selected for the Canada tour.

Mahabir said the Canada tour will last nine to 10 days, starting at the end of July, and the team will play about five matches abroad.

Mahabir said the SSCL is trying to give girls the same chances as boys to make a name for themselves in cricket with the help of Flow.

“What we are trying to do is focus a lot on the girls, and thanks to Flow we are able to do that because we felt there was a bias in terms of cricket towards the boys – they were given more opportunities.

Now at the Secondary Schools League, we are trying to give our girls equal opportunities so that they can also have the opportunity to use cricket as a career in addition to their normal studies,” Mahabir said. The SSCL boss said there are a several cricket tournaments in the world for women, including T20 competitions such as the Women’s Big Bash in Australia, and he wants to ensure the female cricketers are ready if given the chance.

“These are opportunities for our young women to move forward, so we are trying to develop the girls now so they can move forward when these opportunities arise.”

SUMMARISED SCORES:

At Fatima Ground,

North East 65/7 (Shania Kistow 12; Aaliyah Guevera 2/13) vs East 67/0 (5.1 overs) (Anna-Marie Perreira 19 not out, Alysha Gomez 23 not out). East won by 10 wickets.

Central 53 (R Farrow 3/6, Savi Gopaul 2/11) vs South 55/0 (Shania Abdool 35 not out, Djenaba Joseph 8 not out). South won by 10 wickets.

At QRC Ground,

South East 105/5 (Renisa Deonarine 18, Janelle Noel 15; Vanessa Yhap 2/17, Celina Logan 2/13) vs South West 83/6 (Reshma Oudit 6 not out; Steffier Soogrim 4/13, Karishma Gopaul 2/17). South East won by 22 runs.

Tobago 95/8 (A Aklie 15, K Davis 8; Jesse Ferdinand 2/9, B Badal 2/16) vs North East 96/2 (14 overs) (J Ferdinand 38 not out, Eleanor Nixon 13 not out; A Loraine 1/11, A Banes 1/22). North East won by eight wickets.