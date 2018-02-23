Film song competition at Nagar
SEETA PERSAD
THE National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC) hosts the semi-finals of its first annual film song competition at the Divali Nagar tomorrow at 8 pm.
Participants will perform songs from India’s late great Kishore Kumar who visited TT in the 60s.
This contest will see 21 film song vocalists vying for a spot in finals in May. Chief coordinator Surujdeo Mangaroo said there is huge market for film songs here and in the Caribbean. “Many of our singers here, including the famous Raymond Ramnarine and KI Persad, are into film songs,” he said. Many up-coming artistes are into film singing and are contracted for private events on a weekly basis, he said.
The competition is one of the many programmes designed by the council to promote singers, Mangaroo said.
Among those competing are: Varma Maharaj, Satrohan Maharaj, Anand Adheen, Roshan Sankar, Heeralal Chaitram, Sundar Sooknarine, Shaffiath Mohammed, Badri Nath, Rajesh Dallah, Neeshad Sultan, Sangeeta Harrypersad, Vijay Boodoo, Lalchan Rama, Anil Bheem, Prakash Ramcharan, Premchand Basdeo, Nadia Madoo, Reehana Mahase, Leon Madoo, Amril Mc Dougall and Devika Ram. Dances performances will come from the Amritam Shakto Dance Company and songs will be done by the NCIC Youth Champ 2017 winner Kimlyn Boodram. Music will be provided by T&TEC Gayatones led by Rishi Gayadeen.
,