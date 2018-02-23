Just In
Friday 23 February 2018
South Office News

Cop falls into drain chasing gunman

A policeman fell into a drain and injured his back last night while pursuing a gunman in Siparia. Cpl Mervyn George of the Penal Police Station was treated and later discharged from the hospital.

Reports are that on Thursday night he saw a man holding a gun at Wells Road, Siparia. The policeman confronted him and a struggle ensued. The man fired several shots and ran off with George in hot pursuit. George slipped and fell into a drain and the man escaped.

Police recovered a gun with ammunition in the drain.

