Cop falls into drain chasing gunman
A policeman fell into a drain and injured his back last night while pursuing a gunman in Siparia. Cpl Mervyn George of the Penal Police Station was treated and later discharged from the hospital.
Reports are that on Thursday night he saw a man holding a gun at Wells Road, Siparia. The policeman confronted him and a struggle ensued. The man fired several shots and ran off with George in hot pursuit. George slipped and fell into a drain and the man escaped.
Police recovered a gun with ammunition in the drain.