Continue excercising after Carnival says Minister
AS health concerns of obesity, hypertension and diabetes continue to plague the nation, Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte urged citizens to continue to exercise despite the Carnival season being over.
“I know a lot of people think about getting fit around the Carnival season and now that the season is over some people are thinking ‘Well you know that time has passed, ”the minister said.
He encouraged citizens to continue to exercise and to inculcate such routines into their lifestyles. At the time the minister was speaking at the illumination ceremony of the Mottoo Maharaj Recreational grounds in Vistabella on Thursday night.
Also attending the ceremony, San Fernando East MP and Housing Minister Randall Mitchell who urged residents to utilise the grounds and develop exercise routines for families along with the hosting of Sports Days. The grounds is one of over 380 that was illuminated over the years by T&TEC.