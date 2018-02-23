Bail for ‘Sandman’

VAUGHN “Sandman” Mieres was yesterday granted $250,000 bail or a cash alternative of $75,000 for possession of a firearm and ammunition. Mieres, 44, appeared before Port of Spain Magistrate Rehanna Hosein in the 4B Court, one day after he was charged with the offences by Sgt Sterlyn Taylor.

Also jointly charged was a minor who received bail in the sum of $250,000 and was put on a curfew. He can only leave his home between the hours of 7 am and 8 pm. They are expected to return to court next month. Mieres was represented by attorney Mario Merritt while David Francis represented the minor. Last September, Mieres was also granted bail in the sum of $450,000 on a charge that he conspired to murder Selwyn “Robocop” Alexis in October 2014. He was also charged for being in possession of a yellow crown parrot and also has two pending matters for obscene language and resisting arrest arising out of an incident in 2012. He has a previous conviction for which he was fined $5,000.

Mieres was held by police last week Wednesday and released two days later. He was rearrested this Wednesday after police executed a search warrant at his home. Acting Senior Supt Surrendra Sagramsingh, ASP Michael Sooker, Sgts Ronnie Rampallard and Sterlyn Taylor and Cpl Shiraz Ali coordinated the exercise which led to the arrest of the two.