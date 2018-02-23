7 officers charged for dangerous driving

JULIEN NEAVES

IN THE past three months, seven police officers have been charged for careless and dangerous driving, ACP McDonald Jacob has revealed. “Siren and blue lights do not make it right to breach a traffic light,” he asserted while speaking Tuesday night at a police town meeting at the St Joseph Community Centre.

One of the attendees at the meeting who gave his name as “David” claimed that on two occasions, including once on the Priority Bus Route, he was almost knocked down by police vehicles that broke the red light. “I fell down in the drain. That is crime too.” After making his claim David left the meeting.

During the Q&A session, St Joseph MP Terrence Deyalsingh asked for a permanent solution to be implemented to resolve the horrendous traffic situation on mornings and afternoons with the seven schools around First Capital Park. He also reported there was an issue with parents from the TML Primary School parking outside the police station and being ticketed. He asked for dialogue between the principal and police.

On the traffic situation, Insp Naim Gyan said there have been conversations with principals and he apologised saying that he had given the undertaking to have traffic wardens and police there on a daily basis. “We do try to get them there. You will be seeing them on a more regular basis,” Gyan said.

On the TML situation, Gyan said the matter is before the courts and there were “other circumstances” which led to the ticketing. Jacob later asked for assistance in repairing two police motorcycles and Deyalsingh indicated he would assist with this issue.