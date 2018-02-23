$13,000 in fines

STACY MOORE

A TOTAL of $13,000 in fines was slapped on two La Romaine men on Wednesday by a San Fernando magistrate for possession of ammunition and drugs in a bathroom and laundry.

Kevin John, 25, and Shaquille Pamponette, 20, were taken before senior magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court. The charges alleged that on Tuesday at Ethel Street, La Romaine, they had three rounds of ammunition and 110 grammes of marijuana. John and Pamponette pleaded guilty. Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan said that at about 3.30 pm, police executed a search warrant at the a home at Ethel Street. They found the ammunition inside a PVC tubing hidden in the bathroom area. In another room, Seedan said, they found a clear plastic bag with marijuana. The exhibits were produced in court. Attorney Chantal Paul who represented John, told Antoine that John was a father of two girls.

Pamponette, who was unrepresented, told the magistrate he was a father of one. On the ammunition charge Antoine fined John $3,000 which he was ordered to pay forthwith or serve nine months in jail. On the marijuana charge, he was fined $4,000 or in default nine months. On the ammunition and marijuana charges, Pamponette was fined $ 3,000 each or in default six months hard labour.