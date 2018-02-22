TTFA boss misses AGM again
David John-Williams, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), was once again a no-show at the
TTFA Annual General Meeting which had to be postponed for a fourth time yesterday.
John-Williams, who missed the last AGM due to illness, was abroad on CONCACAF business, attending a meeting on an income generating project.
TTFA member Selby Browne, president of the Veteran Footballers Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago, said yesterday there are questions that need to answered regarding transparency and accountability to have the audited financial statements for 2016 approved.
Two months ago when the TTFA Annual General Meeting (AGM) was first convened on November 25 2017 the Audited financial statements were again presented and remain unapproved to date.
TTFA members have also raised questions regarding the “Home of Football” construction project in Couva.
Browne said yesterday, “Questions have also been asked about the Elite Development Programme, along with the funding for national team programmes, which is reflected in the disastrous results in CONCACAF and FIFA tournaments.”