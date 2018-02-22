Roget at protest: "Don't blame us"

"When workers begin taking action into their own hands, don't blame us,"

These were the words of Oilfield Workers Trade Union president general Ancel Roget at a protest in front Rowan Drilling Ltd at Alexandra Street, St Clair, earlier today. Disgruntled oilfield workers took to the streets to protest against unfair treatment meted out to them by a company which was sub-contracted by the drilling company. Roget said Rowan Drilling, which subcontracted JSL International, is ultimately responsible for the poor treatment that the sub-contracting company has given to its workers. Roget told reporters earlier that the union has been trying to speak to the heads of both companies in an attempt to convince them to begin treating workers in a manner in accordance to their collective agreement. The union has, however, been ignored.