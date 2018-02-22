Priest warned by criminals

Radcliffe Boxhill, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North West) and Fr. Aston Gomez, Rector at St Michael Anglican Parish The Town Meeting hosted by Western Division of T&T Police Service, Deigo Martin Central Secondary, Wendy FitzWilliams Blvd, Diego Martin, Wednesday night,

In the absence of regular police foot patrols, criminals have taken to patrolling their territories which includes several residential neighbourhoods in Diego Martin and said criminals are beginning to organise themselves in a manner resembling law enforcement, according to parish priest, Father Ashton Gomez.

Speaking at the police service town meeting at the Diego Martin Central Secondary school on last night, Gomez related his own experience with criminals in the community where he was stopped, questioned of his motives in the area and even asked to provide identification as proof of his role in the church.