No TT camp for World Indoor Championships

JOEL BAILEY

THERE WILL be no preparation camp for the Trinidad and Tobago men’s 4x400-metre relay team, ahead of the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England.

The Trinidad and Tobago quartet of Jarrin Solomon, Jereem Richards, Machel Cedenio and Lalonde Gordon impressively copped gold, in a national record time of two minutes 58.12 seconds, at the 2017 IAAF World Outdoor Championships in London, England. However, Solomon was not named in the 12-member squad for the World Indoors, which will be contested from March 1-4. Comprising the relay squad are Richards, Cedenio, Gordon as well as Renny Quow (a reserve in the 2017 team), Deon Lendore and Asa Guevara. According to an official of the NAAA who wished to remain anonymous, Solomon’s non-selection was due to a lack of communication about his current status.

“We haven’t (received) any official communication from Solomon with regards to his status for 2018,” the source said.

“The selection criteria clearly states that in order for you to be considered for selection for the World Indoors, you have to, first of all, do the qualifying time during the period January 1 up until last weekend. Additionally, you have to show fitness for 2018.”

Meanwhile, president of the National Association of Athletic Administrations (NAAA) Ephraim Serrette, who is also the manager of the 2018 TT World Indoors contingent, discussed the team’s preparation for the World Indoors. “Everybody will get their act together when we reach there. Everybody’s here, there and everywhere,” he said.

Serrette said lack of time and financial constraints were the major reasons why there will be no pre-World Indoors camp.

“The World Outdoors and the World Indoors are two different things. The Outdoors is over 10 days, the Indoors is a three-day meet. The IAAF is saying they don’t have money for camps and those kind of things. The Outdoors is a different kettle of fish from the Indoors,” he added.

Serrette said TT’s athletes will be leaving their various locations on Tuesday and will arrive in England a day later.

At the 2016 World Indoors, which took place in Portland, Oregon, United States, TT returned with two bronze medals courtesy Lendore, in men’s 400m (46.17 seconds) and the men’s 4x400m relay team of Solomon, Gordon, Ade Alleyne-Forte and Lendore (three minutes 5.51 seconds).

TT World Indoor team: Cleopatra Borel (women’s shot put), Kelly-Ann Baptiste (women’s 60m), Michelle-Lee Ahye (women’s 60m), Emmanuel Callender (men’s 60m), Keston Bledman (men’s 60m), Mikel Thomas (men’s 60m hurdles), Asa Guevara (men’s 400m, 4x400m relay), Deon Lendore (men’s 400m, 4x400m relay), Lalonde Gordon (men’s 400m, 4x400m relay), Mchel Cedenio (men’s 4x400m relay), Jereem Richards (men’s 4x400m relay), Renny Quow (men’s 4x400m relay); Ephraim Serrette (manager), Charles Joseph (coach), Nicole Fuentes (massage therapist).