Mayaro watchman shot dead

HOMICIDE detectives (Southern Region II) are investigating Tuesday night’s shooting death of Mark Christopher, 36, near his workplace at New Lands Village, Mayaro.

Residents of New Lands Village reported to police that at about 9 pm they heard the sound of gunshots. According to a police report, some of the residents went to the gates at the entrance of La Savanne and saw Christopher lying on the ground bleeding from gunshot wounds.

Christopher worked as a watchman at La Savanne which is located in New Lands.