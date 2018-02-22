Just In
Family of four on gun, ammo charges Priest warned by criminals Man sentenced for killing "Devil" Duke urges leaders: Watch Black Panther and learn Roget at protest: "Don't blame us"
follow us
N Touch
Thursday 22 February 2018
News

Man sentenced for killing "Devil"

File Photo.

A Laventille man has only one year and five months to serve out of an 18 year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing (manslaughter) of a man on Prince Street, Port of Spain, in 2009.

Jerome Sebastian Findley, also known as “Pumpkin Man,” of Upper Wharton Street, Laventille, was on Thursday sentenced by Justice Althea Alexis-Windsor in the Port of Spain High Court.

Findley, 31, who was a CD vendor at the time of the incident, was initially charged with the murder of Michael “Devil” Dyer on February 19, 2009. The prosecution accepted Findley’s guilty plea to the lesser count of manslaughter.

Comments

Reply to this story

News