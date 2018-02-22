Man sentenced for killing "Devil"
A Laventille man has only one year and five months to serve out of an 18 year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing (manslaughter) of a man on Prince Street, Port of Spain, in 2009.
Jerome Sebastian Findley, also known as “Pumpkin Man,” of Upper Wharton Street, Laventille, was on Thursday sentenced by Justice Althea Alexis-Windsor in the Port of Spain High Court.
Findley, 31, who was a CD vendor at the time of the incident, was initially charged with the murder of Michael “Devil” Dyer on February 19, 2009. The prosecution accepted Findley’s guilty plea to the lesser count of manslaughter.