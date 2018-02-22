Just In
Sports

Fire too hot to handle for USC

FIRE PROVED to be too hot to handle for USC (University of the Southern Caribbean), as they cruised to a 36-23 victory, in the second game of an Alternative Division double-header at the Courts All Sectors Netball League.

Action took place on Tuesday at the Dr Joao Havelange Centre of Excellence, Macoya.

The scores were locked at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter but Fire went ahead 17-13 at the half. Fire extended their lead to 29-16 after the third quarter and were untroubled in the final period.

Goal-shoot Chelsea Delecia led the scoring for Fire with 25 goals from 44 attempts. Also for Fire, Kelly Ann Alexander contributed 10 from 15 and fellow goal-attack Chrisarlene Murrell one from two.

Carla Victor netted 17 from 23 for USC and goal-attack Michelle Williams scored six from 12.

The earlier game was a much-closer affair, as Police Youth Club defeated UWI 28-22.

Police Youth Club, who lead 10-6, 18-10 and 25-14 at the end of the first three quarters, relied on 15 goals from 25 tries from goal-attack Kaliyah Cooper and 13 goals from 23 tries from goal-shoot Cheryse Aguilleria.

Shuntelle Morris was the hot-hand for UWI with18 goals from 29 attempts while Sharon Hackett chipped in with four from 23.

Other results:

Retro Division – LES ENFANTS (31) - Joanne Payne 23/32; Michelle Hutchins 8/18 vs HARLEM (15) - Denise Rose 14/35; Mona Thomas 1/2; POLICE (52) - Donna Charles 39/53; Beverly Hernandez 13/21 vs BERMUDEZ (13) - Debra Beckles 10/19; Sharda Thomas 3/10.

Championship Division – UTC (24) - Dionne James 16/27; Ayanna Peters 5/11; Roannta Dalrymple 3/3 vs JABLOTEH (14) - Latoya Thomas 10/21; Samantha James 4/9.

