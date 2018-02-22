Explosion of African pride at TT Black Panther premiere

DANCE FOR WAKANDA: Allison IyaAgon Ajetunmobi Bernard aka Warrior Empress dances with the Wasafoli dance and drumming group at the midnight premiere for superhero film Black Panther at IMAX Trinidad.

JULIEN NEAVES

AFRICAN dancing, drumming and patrons in African wear brought energy and excitement to the local premiere of superhero movie Black Panther at Digicel IMAX.

The midnight premiere of the record breaking film was held on Tuesday and patrons were treated to an exuberant dancing and drumming performance done the group Wasafoli accompanied by Allison IyaAgon Ajetunmobi Bernard and also known in the calypso world as Warrior Empress. Wasafoli, which began in August 2009, does authentic West African dance and drumming and their performance on the night included individual dancing as well as an enthralling female dance/drum combination.

Inside the theatre and right before the film Bernard sang and was accompanied by drumming.

“Good night and welcome to Wakanda,” she told the attendees.

“I am here with a message from the ancestors. Embrace and celebrate your Africanness. Be proud of who you are. Wakanda is more than a place. Wakanda is the manifestations of the dreams and hopes of every little black boy and girl. Wakanda is the voice of the slaves that came through the middle passage. Wakanda is that awakening. That beacon of light for every person of African ascent aspiring to be the best they are meant to be. Individually and collectively. You, me, every single one of us is Wakanda. We are strength. We are greatness. We are beauty. Wealth and honour. Wakanda forever!”

Ingrid Jahra, co-founder and CEO of Giant Screen Entertainment told the gathering, as Trinidadians “We celebrate our Africanness, our Indianness, our diversity in culture so it didn’t take much for us to put this together. I just want to tell you sit back, relax and enjoy Black Panther. You are the first ones on island.”

A number of patrons at the almost sold-out showing were dressed in African wear and a couple even had tribal face painting.

Temporary Independent Senator Nikoli Jéan-Paul Edwards also attended the film in African wear and also brought a cocoyea broom which he waved ceremonially while seated in the theatre. He told Newsday, for him, the film really represents a good depiction of African culture and how powerful black people are and have been.

“So it is just releasing what was present in time gone by.”

The film features Tobago-born Winston Duke as the antagonist M’Baku and the audience cheered when he first appeared in the film and when his name showed in the closing credits.

Edwards said: “The greatest aspect was seeing our very own of Winston Duke on the big screen. That was a very proud moment for me.”

The film has strong Caribbean representation including Guyana-born Letitia Wright who plays T’Challa’s spunky inventor sister Shuri, Bahamas-born Jason Hanna who was a stunt man on the set, Nabiyah Be, Brazilian-born daughter of Jamaican reggae icon Jimmy Cliff who plays the villain Nightshade, another Trini, Teneisha Campbell who plays a Border tribe-woman, and Jamaican-born Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, Guyana-born Shaunette Renee Wilson and Grenada-born Sydelle Noel who all play members of the fearsome female warriors the Dora Milaje. Tobagonian Sekani Solomon also worked on the main end titles.

Black Panther is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and tells the story of prince T’Challa, who is also the eponymous superhero, as he returns home to his fictional and highly technologically advanced African country of Wakanda and faces threats from within and without. The film stars a who’s who of black actors including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker and is written and directed by African-American Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station, Creed).

Since its release the film has raked in US$242 million and has broken a number of box office records including biggest February opening weekend, biggest non-sequel opening weekend and biggest solo superhero launch of all time.

In the US and other countries a number of fans have also dressed in African wear to attend the film.