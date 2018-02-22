Dr Asante Le Blanc is best performing Soctiabank Vision Achiever

SCOTIABANK VISION ACHIEVER PROGRAMME: (Back row, seventh from left) Scotiabank TT Managing Director Stephen Bagnarol poses for a group photo at the graduaton ceremony for the Scotiabank Vision Achiever class of 2018, held at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on February 20, 2018. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED.

The Scotiabank Vision Achiever programme is all about helping small businesses become best in class, says the bank’s Managing Director (MD) Stephen Bagnarol.

“The Vision Achiever class of 2018, all 18 of them, have amazing passion, commitment, courage – many of them left jobs in the corporate world to start their own small business. Because they’re starting fresh, they don’t have any legacy issues to deal with and can apply global best in class standards to their businesses.”

“Vision Achiever is therefore a great forum,” Bagnarol added, “because it provides them with the necessary skills (in addition to) helping them developing a strategic document for their business and then helping them learn how to execute that strategy.”

Bagnarol was speaking with Business Day on Tuesday evening following the graduation ceremony for the programme’s class of 2018, held at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. This was his first speaking engagement since being appointed MD last November.

One of this year’s graduates – Anthony DaCosta, MD of Jus.Hurtz Ltd – praised the bank’s “user-friendly” approach to small businesses while speaking to Business Day about “what a great tool the Vision Achiever programme is for improving and growing your business.”

Responding to this during his interview, Bagnarol said he was “very proud of this programme because it allows us to be a real partner in growing TT and (in) helping others to become best in class.”

Two awards were given out during the ceremony. Best Social Media Champion went to Kathryn Nurse, founder and CEO of Immortelle Beauty, who received a cheque for $7,500.

The Top Performing Candidate award went to Dr Asante Le Blanc, founder of Victoria Clinic Ltd – a multidisciplinary health care facility in Woodbrook. Le Blanch received a cheque for $25,000.

Addressing this year’s participants prior to the awards being given out, Bagnarol said Scotiabank is “very excited about this programme (because) we help to develop small businesses and inspire the entrepreneurial spirit here in TT.”

“Large corporations, such as Apple and Nike, all started off as small businesses that eventually grew to become major players in the international marketplace. You have the potential to change the world and help people with your products/services. This is what we want for you. Best in class!”

Saying the role small businesses play in the economy is undeniable, Bagnarol cited “the last official statistics in TT, which indicated that our economy has approximately 20,000 small businesses that contribute close to 30 percent of GDP and employ over 200,000 people. This ensures the economy and country as a whole prospers.”

Launched in 2017, the first edition of the programme provided training to 14 men and women, including helping them to build their management capacity and learning how to make a proper “elevator pitch”.

This year’s cohort consisted of 18 candidates from a wide cross section of industries, from food and beverage to beauty and medical care.

“To date, we are pleased to have helped 32 entrepreneurs learn the skills they need to grow their small businesses. As their success continues, they will contribute in a very positive way to the economy, thereby fulfilling what Scotiabank sees as a critical consequence of the programme,” Bagnarol said.

Participants in this year’s programme began their training programme last October.

Scotiabank said in their final training session, participants learned about “the principles of systemisation, which highlighted the importance of developing processes to make running a business easier.”

“This overall theme was broken up into several sub-topics. In understanding their business goals, our candidates looked at sales price, revenues and profits as well as the “finished” vision for their business. This was followed by a lesson on key steps to achieving results. Next, the candidates were educated on building a simple system using rules and policies based on company values and business cultures as well as the tools for system compliance.”

Scotiabank Vision Achiever graduates also learned the process for developing key performance indicators (KPIs) for each position within the company and for the company as a whole.