Bail for robbing Bahamian tourists
BAIL has been granted to the two men who were charged with robbing 14 Bahamian tourists and six other people on Carnival Sunday morning.
Tafarra Brandon, 20, and Justin Hayes, 18, were granted bail by Port of Spain Magistrate Cheron Raphael, when they reappeared in the 11th Court on Thursday.
After being told that neither man had any pending charges or convictions against them, Raphael granted Brandon bail in the sum of $200,000 to be approved by a Clerk of the Peace. He was ordered to report to the Carenage Police Station every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
Hayes was granted $175,000 bail and is to report to the same police station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
It is alleged that the two, in separate incidents, along with others, robbed the tourists and the others who were heading to a early morning cooler fete in Chaguaramas.
Members of the Port of Spain CID led by acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad and including Insp Godfrey Vincent of the Western Division, Sgt Anthony Williams and other officers carried out investigations.
The men were charged by Cpl Morgan Jones and PC Charles.