$500,000 bail for kidnapping, raping Colombian

STACY MOORE

A ‘PH’ driver appeared before a San Fernando magistrate yesterday charged with kidnapping and raping a 50-year-old Colombian woman. Travis Ramnath, 32, of Marabella stood before Senior Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine to answer the charges that on February 18, he took the woman against her will from La Romaine to Palmyra Village.

Another charge was that Ramnath raped the woman and a third charge was that he robbed her of an undisclosed sum of money and personal items. The charges were laid indictably by WPC Roberts. The court prosecutor said the victim has been living in this country for the past seven years.

The magistrate granted Ramnath bail in the sum of $500,000 or a cash alternative of $30,000. In granting bail, Magistrate Antoine ordered Ramnath to report to the San Fernando police station three times a week between the hours of 6 am and 6 pm. The case was adjourned to March 20.