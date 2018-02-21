Just In
Wednesday 21 February 2018
Track & Field

World 4×400 champs on TT Indoor team

Trinidad and Tobago’s Lalonde Gordon, left, and Jereem Richards, right, were named on the national 4x400 relay team for the 2018 World Indoor Championships yesterday.

THE TT men’s 4x400m team will try to earn another gold medal, when the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships are held in Birmingham, England, from March 1-4.

The National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) finalised the team yesterday and the local contingent will leave on Tuesday.

The TT men’s 4x400m team of Jereem Richards, Lalonde Gordon, Machel Cedenio and Jarrin Solomon won gold at the 2017 World Championships in London, shocking USA who had to settle for silver.

Solomon, however, will not make the trip to Birmingham. The six-man TT 4x400m indoor relay team includes Richards, Cedenio, Gordon, Renny Quow, Asa Guevara and Deon Lendore.

At the 2016 World Indoor Championships in USA, TT produced a good showing with two bronze medals and several finalists.

Lendore came third in the men’s 400m finals; Solomon, Gordon, Ade Alleyne-Forte and Lendore claimed bronze in a national record time in the men’s 4x400m relay; Michelle Lee-Ahye ended fourth in 7.11 seconds in the women’s 60m finals; Cleopatra Borel was also fourth with a 18.38-metre throw in the women’s shot put.

TT SQUAD:

Athletes

Cleopatra Borel - Shot Put

Kelly-Ann Baptiste - 60m

Michelle–Lee Ahye - 60m

Emmanuel Callender - 60m

Keston Bledman - 60m

Mikel Thomas - 60m H

Asa Guevara - 400m, 4x400m

Deon Lendore - 400m, 4x400m

La Londe Gordon - 400m, 4x400m

Machel Cedenio - 4x400m

Jereem Richards - 4x400m

Renny Quow - 4x400m

Officials

Ephraim Serrette (Team Manager)

Charles Joseph (Team Coach)

Nicole Fuentes (Team Massage Therapist)

