World 4×400 champs on TT Indoor team
THE TT men’s 4x400m team will try to earn another gold medal, when the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships are held in Birmingham, England, from March 1-4.
The National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) finalised the team yesterday and the local contingent will leave on Tuesday.
The TT men’s 4x400m team of Jereem Richards, Lalonde Gordon, Machel Cedenio and Jarrin Solomon won gold at the 2017 World Championships in London, shocking USA who had to settle for silver.
Solomon, however, will not make the trip to Birmingham. The six-man TT 4x400m indoor relay team includes Richards, Cedenio, Gordon, Renny Quow, Asa Guevara and Deon Lendore.
At the 2016 World Indoor Championships in USA, TT produced a good showing with two bronze medals and several finalists.
Lendore came third in the men’s 400m finals; Solomon, Gordon, Ade Alleyne-Forte and Lendore claimed bronze in a national record time in the men’s 4x400m relay; Michelle Lee-Ahye ended fourth in 7.11 seconds in the women’s 60m finals; Cleopatra Borel was also fourth with a 18.38-metre throw in the women’s shot put.
TT SQUAD:
Athletes
Cleopatra Borel - Shot Put
Kelly-Ann Baptiste - 60m
Michelle–Lee Ahye - 60m
Emmanuel Callender - 60m
Keston Bledman - 60m
Mikel Thomas - 60m H
Asa Guevara - 400m, 4x400m
Deon Lendore - 400m, 4x400m
La Londe Gordon - 400m, 4x400m
Machel Cedenio - 4x400m
Jereem Richards - 4x400m
Renny Quow - 4x400m
Officials
Ephraim Serrette (Team Manager)
Charles Joseph (Team Coach)
Nicole Fuentes (Team Massage Therapist)