Wednesday 21 February 2018
Watson Duke buys Black Panther tickets for Tobago children

ON DUKE: THA Minority Leader Watson Duke, kneeling centre, poses with students from 10 schools from Tobago East who were taken to view the movie Black Panther in Tobago today. Tickets for the hundreds of children were bought by the Minority Council in conjunction with Duke and his family.

Black Panther excitement reached a new level in Tobago earlier today, when Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader Watson Duke paid for scores of children to go see the movie.

In a post shared on his Facebook page around noon, Duke said he had paid for students from more than ten schools in Tobago East to view the Black Panther movie, "courtesy the Minority Council working in conjunction with Winston Duke's family."

Winston Duke, who is in the Marvel Comics movie about the black superhero character, is Watson Duke's cousin.

On Tuesday, the THA Minority Leader held a press conference during which he called on the PNM-led THA to do, among other things, honour his cousin "by having a drama theatre in his name."

Duke also called for Winston to be "given the keys to the city and made an ambassador for tourism in THA."

