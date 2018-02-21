Two charged for robbing Bahamian tourists denied bail
THE two men who were charged with robbing 14 Bahamian tourists and six other people on Carnival Sunday morning spent the night in jail as they were not immediately granted bail by a Port of Spain Magistrate.
Tafarra Brandon, 20, and Justin Hayes, 18, both of Pt Cumana, Carenage, appeared before Magistrate Cheron Raphael in the Eleventh Court, charged with robbing the tourists and the six others; all of whom were heading to a early morning cooler fete in Chaguaramas.
The alleged victims were headed to the Insomnia fete in Chaguaramas, when they were robbed.
After being interviewed by police, the foreign visitors left on a private jet on Carnival Monday.
Members of the Port of Spain CID led by acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad and including Insp Godfrey Vincent of the Western Division, Sgt Anthony Williams and other officers carried out investigations.
The men were charged by Cpl Morgan Jones and PC Charles.