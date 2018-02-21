Teacher robbed at school

With a firearm hidden behind a book, a brazen bandit strolled onto the compound of the Jordan Hill Presbyterian Primary school this morning and held up a female teacher.

The lone gunman accosted the teacher as she was getting out of her vehicle at about 7.28 am on the school's compound in Princes Town and demanded the keys to her vehicle.

The frightened woman complied and the bandit then drove off with the Silver Gray NP 300 Frontier pickup, registration TDP 4926.

The incident was witnessed by several students who had just been dropped off by their parents.

By noon, most of the students had been sent home as they reported feeling afraid.

Princes Town CID is continuing investigations.