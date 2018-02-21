Seven gangs in St Joseph district

SECURE SHAKE: St Joseph MP Terrence Deyalsingh (left) shakes hands with ACP McDonald Jacob following a police town meeting held at the St Joseph Community Centre. Looking on is Dr Varma Deyalsingh.

ACP McDonald Jacob reported there are about seven gangs operating in St Joseph, Curepe and St Augustine and the police need the anti-gang legislation to deal with them.

"Two or three persons coming together involved in some sort of notorious, criminal activities. We have that existing. And if we have anti-gang legislation we will be able to deal with that in a different way. We don't have to wait until we intercept a vehicle with firearm...(or) they commit crime. It will give us a certain amount of authority to deal with it for the safety and security of our citizens."

He was speaking on Tuesday night at a police town meeting held at the St Joseph Community Centre and thanking St Joseph MP Terrence Deyalsingh for expressing support with anti-gang legislation.

He said the St Joseph police district had the highest incidence of serious crimes in the Northern Division for 2017 and also fell within the first five divisions for serious crimes in Trinidad and Tobago.

"So we have a real challenging task to deal with the whole issue of crime in St Joseph."

He said there was good news and because of them analysing what is happening for year so far St Joseph has moved away from being a leading station as it relates to crime for the month and a half so far "and we are looking to carry it down."

"But we cannot do it without your assistance."