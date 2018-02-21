Naps keep pace in SSCL; Peters blazes ‘Caps’

Naparima’s Cephas Cooper plays a shot against Fatima in a Powergen Secondary Schools Cricket League match at Lewis Street, San Fernando, yesterday.

NAPARIMA College kept pace with Hillview College with a convincing win in round four of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League at the Naparima College Ground, Lewis Street, San Fernando, yesterday.

Naparima stayed in second place with a crushing 10-wicket win over Fatima, while Hillview stayed on top with a nine-wicket win over Signal Hill in Tobago.

Also yesterday, Leeron Peters slammed an unbeaten century to propel St Benedict’s College to a massive 97-run win over Carapichaima East Secondary at the Daren Ganga Recreational Ground in Barrackpore. Peters struck 139 not out to guide St Benedict’s to 260 for five, batting first. Peters, who slammed one six and 21 fours, was supported by national youth player Mbeki Joseph who scored 47.

Renaldo Lezama tried to contain the St Benedict’s batsmen by grabbing two for 36, while Rupdeen Sookdeo took one for 37.

In reply, Carapichaima East were dismissed for 163 as St Benedict’s earned its second consecutive win of the season. Khalid Hudson top scored with 32, while Sookdeo pitched in with 20. Yahtham Henry only needed two deliveries to snatch two wickets to help bowl out Carapichaima, while Ronnie Goddard and Jonathan Frederick took 2/24 and 2/44 respectively.

In the other match, Barrackpore West Secondary defeated Presentation College, Chaguanas by four wickets at the Presentation ground.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

St Benedict’s College 260/5 (Leeron Peters 139 not out, Mbeki Joseph 47, Renaldo Lezama 2/36, Rupdeen Sookdeo 1/37) vs Carapichaima East 163 (Khalid Hudson 32, R Sookdeo 20; Yahtham Henry 2/0, Ronnie Goddard 2/24, Jonathan Frederick 2/44). St Benedict’s won by 97 runs.

Presentation College, Chaguanas 169 (41.4 overs) (D Gopaul 42, J Searles 34; S Mohammed 2/29, A Sonnylal 2/25) vs Barrackpore West 174/6 (31.1 overs) (D Thomas 59, V Ramsawak 43 not out, I Ali 2/21, A Pitiram 2/19). Barrackpore won by four wickets.

Signal Hill 140 (Devon Shanghai 88; Rickash Boodram 5/16, Jean-Phillip Barrie 3/27) vs Hillview 142/1 (Dexter Sween 60, Sachin Seecharan 28 not out, Navin Bidaisee 26 not out). Hilview won by nine wickets.

Fatima 114 (36.4 overs) (Wendell George 27, Joshua Araujo-Wilson 22, Ryan Bandoo 5/30, Avinash Mahabirsingh 3/24, Shadell Soogrim 2/11) vs Naparima 115/0 (18 overs) (Cephas Cooper 68 not out, K Roopchan 37 not out). Naparima won by 10 wickets.