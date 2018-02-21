Man names killers before dying

NALINEE SEELAL

A 49-year-old Wallerfield man who was severely beaten by a group of men and dumped at the side of the road named his killers before he succumbed to his injuries at the Arima hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Police reports reveal that about 1 pm on Tuesday, Northern Division police were on patrol on Brazil Road, Wallerfield when they saw a man lying at the side of the road.

Officers made a check and discovered Ecliff Jenning of Jacob Hill, Wallerfield bleeding from wounds to the body. He told officers that he was beaten by a group of men and gave some additional information before he went into a state of unconsciousness.

Jenning died at the hospital shortly after 2.21 pm. Homicide Officers are continuing investigations.