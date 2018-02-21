Just In
Wednesday 21 February 2018
News

La Horquetta men charged with murder

Chikizie Jordan, 22, of La Horquetta was charged by officers of the Homicide Bureau Region 2 on Tuesday and appeared before an Arima Magistrate yesterday to face the charge of murder.

Two La Horquetta men appeared before an Arima Magistrate yesterday charged with the murder of 31-year-old Kevon Robinson earlier this month, according to a release issued by the police service yesterday.

According to reports, Neil Mitchell, 25 and Chikizie Jordan, 22 were also charged with the possession of a firearm and ammunition on Tuesday by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 2, following a lengthy investigation and advice received from the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore-Paul.

