La Horquetta men charged with murder
Two La Horquetta men appeared before an Arima Magistrate yesterday charged with the murder of 31-year-old Kevon Robinson earlier this month, according to a release issued by the police service yesterday.
According to reports, Neil Mitchell, 25 and Chikizie Jordan, 22 were also charged with the possession of a firearm and ammunition on Tuesday by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 2, following a lengthy investigation and advice received from the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore-Paul.