Family escapes injury as tree damages Ste Madeline home

A frustrated Janet Lee, expalins how the tree in her back yard fell on her George Street, Ste Madeline home after years of complaints about water damage caused by a nearby drain. Photo: Lincoln Holder

Janet Lee is counting her lucky stars that neither she nor her son were injured when a large tree at the back of her home came crashing down on Tuesday night.

Lee told the Newsday this morning that the fallen tree was as a result of soil erosion.

She said she has been pleading for years with authorities to clean a watercourse at the back of her George Street, Ste Madeline home.

Lee, 63, said both she and her son, Allister Lee were at home around 7.30pm on Tuesday when they began to hear cracking sounds.

Within minutes, the tree crashed into their home, damaging the roof of Allister’s bedroom and covering their small outhouse.

Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein and members of the Princes Town Regional Corporation's Disaster Management Unit visited Lee this morning.

