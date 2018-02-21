Drugs sold in front Deyalsingh constituency office
Illegal drugs are being sold openly at night outside the constituency office of St Joseph MP and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.
This was reported by a member of the public during the question and answer session of a police service public meeting held on Tuesday night at the St Joseph Community Centre. ACP McDonald Jacob responded that this issue will be dealt with and he will have the activity shut down immediately.
"We will deal with that. I assure you (it will be done) in the shortest possible time."
Deyalsingh was also in attendance at the meeting and later confirmed to the media that drugs were being sold outside his constituency office and he had informed the police.