Burglar shot dead near police station

A security guard shot and killed convicted burglar Shevon Hodge early this morning on the roof of a store opposite the Princes Town Police Station. Hodge was attempting to escape from the roof of Francis Fashion Shoe Locker at High Street having broken into the store and stole several items.

Police said at about 3 am the security alarm went off and security personnel saw two unknown men in the building. Security confronted the burglars, one of who began shooting at the security.

Hodge, 42, died on the roof and the accomplice remains at large. Hodge was released from jail six months ago and police said he had a long criminal record.