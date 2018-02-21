A master of TT voice

Judith Theodore author of Told by the River

LISA ALLEN-AGOSTINI

IF you like Caribbean stories, pick up a copy of Told by the River, Judith Theodore’s debut collection of short fiction. It’s a book of 13 stories, almost all set in Trinidad, brimming with folksy characters and the kinds of Caribbean situations readers will nod along to as if hearing a familiar tune. While many are funny and nostalgic, others tremble with the menace that lurks right below the surface of this island paradise.

One of the best in the collection is T Bow and the Sea, a dark story about a bow-legged fisherman who was “not unhandsome if you like barrel chested waddling fellows”. The story describes T Bow’s courtship with Molly, a pretty country girl who had come to live next door to his mother’s house in town.

Beneath the lighthearted tone of Theodore’s telling are undercurrents of racism, violence and deceit. These undercurrents culminate at the story’s very end in a fulfilling but chilling conclusion.

In many of these stories Theodore shows herself as a master of the TT voice. Her dialogue is on point and her narration shines most brightly when she writes in creole rather than standard English. The stories are often laugh-out-loud hilarious, like MYOB, one of the last stories in the book:

“Since in I Primary school Tanty V dying. She always was dying and reviving. She even outlive Granny she niece who although she had diabetes she wasn’t always dying. Then Tanty V die when I was in secondary school. I wouldn’t say at last but she really had us in a tizzy at least ten times before.”

And the rest of the story is just as amusing as those introductory words would lead one to expect.

The stories have varying themes and topics. Theodore writes about the Black Power Revolution through the eyes of a family caught in its periphery, struggling with personal powerlessness and electrical power outages as the cry of “power” fills the streets. She writes about a minor rebellion in a middle-class girls’ secondary school. She writes about childhood holidays in the country, and about growing up in town playing pan and mas. She writes about sex tourism from the perspective of the tourist and the local—and it’s not what you might expect.

Judith Theodore’s short fiction has been previously anthologised in Trinidad Noir (which this reviewer co-edited, with Jeanne Mason), in Moving Right Along, and in Sixteen. (None of those stories is in this collection.) Theodore’s a talented writer with an undeniable gift for characterisation and rhythm.

There are good stories here.

There are also stories that could have been better.

Many of the stories in the collection were poorly edited. There’s a typographical error in the author’s name on the spine. Typos abound in the carelessly formatted text. A couple of the stories seem to have little point. The cover includes the blurb, “Stories of the Ordinary People of Trinidad & Tobago The fulsome foibles featured” – which may be off-putting because of the indifferent punctuation and kitschy alliteration. Some of the good stories could have been tightened up and thereby made great.

The book’s title page lists Dedre Cox and Prof Kenneth Ramchand as editors. In a telephone interview before the review’s publication, Ramchand said, “I am a great admirer of her story ‘It’s My Space’ (in Sixteen) and I like some of the later ones. But I did not edit the collection. I was surprised to see the book and when I did I pointed out the typos and formatting and asked her why she left out her previously published stories.”

Judith Theodore responded by telephone that Ramchand had edited two stories in the book.

Publishing standards matter. An author with a book with such potential shoots herself in the foot when the book is shabbily edited and produced. It limits the book’s audience, because there are places that won’t carry badly produced books. In this time when self-publishing is more accessible than ever via international vanity publishers on the Internet, writers must be careful that their impatience to bring a book to market doesn’t do more harm than good.