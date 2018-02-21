$2 million to clean up oil spill

ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan on Tuesday said it cost taxpayers just over $2 million to clean up an oil spill in Chaguaramas last year. Speaking in the Senate, Khan said the ministry plans to initiate civil action to recover this money. He said oil fingerprinting done by the Institute of Marine Affairs and the Environmental Management Authority have narrowed the spill to the bilge oil from one vessel that was docked in Chaguaramas last October. Khan said criminal action would also be pursued. He declined to give the name of the vessel but promised the ministry would, “be acting with dispatch” in this matter.