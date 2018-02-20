Trinidad Saudi Chamber hosts first business forum

THE Trinidad Saudi Chamber of Commerce is set to hold its business forum, which they hope would be an annual event, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain on March 28.

In a statement yesterday, the chamber said the key objectives of the forum include the expansion of opportunities for export business; increasing TT and Saudi Arabia business interaction and engagement; increasing inter-member business activities and engagement of the wider chamber Membership.

It is also hoped there would be sharing of insights on future developmental plans and investments in Saudi Arabia; communicating the chamber’s five-year achievements and the 2018-2022 work plan; widening the chamber’s network and expanding membership; recognising members who have excelled; and the marketing and promotion of the services of the chamber.

The chamber said it has been leading the promotion and development of trade and commerce between TT and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the past five years.

“The (chamber) is equipped with in-depth knowledge of the business cultures of both countries, which is essential to facilitate the advancement of commercial interests across borders,” the release said.

“The chamber maintains an extensive network of relationships with top tier companies and high net-worth individuals in both nations.

The membership therefore has special access to lucrative under-explored markets by working through the chamber.”