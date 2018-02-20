THA: No URP workers being sent home
THE Tobago House of Assembly (THA) says it has no plans to get rid of any of the 1,578 workers who have been verified as employed with Unemployment Relief Programme (URP). To date, some $15 million has been spent on the programme, out of an $18 million allocation by Government.
The programme is expected to resume on March 1, having been halted during the Christmas period last year with workers having been paid through to January.
Secretary of Infrastructure Kwesi DesVignes, and administrator in the division, Richie Toppin, at a press conference at the division's conference room in Shaw Park on Monday, dismissed a newspaper report that there were plans to dismiss 500 workers.