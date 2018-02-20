Just In
Venezuelan women jailed for entering TT to buy food EPoS accountant ordered to disclose assets Fish prices will continue to increase until Easter No Livestock and Livestock Products Board; former agriculture minister threatens legal action THA: No URP workers being sent home
follow us
N Touch
Tuesday 20 February 2018
News

THA: No URP workers being sent home

Kwesi Des Vignes. File Photo

THE Tobago House of Assembly (THA) says it has no plans to get rid of any of the 1,578 workers who have been verified as employed with Unemployment Relief Programme (URP). To date, some $15 million has been spent on the programme, out of an $18 million allocation by Government.

The programme is expected to resume on March 1, having been halted during the Christmas period last year with workers having been paid through to January.

Secretary of Infrastructure Kwesi DesVignes, and administrator in the division, Richie Toppin, at a press conference at the division's conference room in Shaw Park on Monday, dismissed a newspaper report that there were plans to dismiss 500 workers.

Comments

Reply to this story

News