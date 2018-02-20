Police, Army camps in East PoS

CLINT CHAN TACK

MINISTER in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young yesterday told the Senate that at least two permanent joint security forces camps have been established in East Port of Spain, in the wake of riots on Monday. Young made the disclosure in response to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark. Young said the police and military personnel stationed at these camps will be supplemented as necessary.

Describing Monday’s riots as “most unfortunate”, Young said law enforcement agencies responded immediately to restore law and order to East Port of Spain. He said this involved the effort of police officers, specialised forces in the Police Service and the Defence Force, “working for the next 24 hour period as a unit.”

Young said a number of investigations are taking place and the joint forces have, “put into action their plans to deal with this situation.” He said Government has analysed the cause of the riots and is moving to bring anti-gang legislation to Parliament. Opposition senators groaned when Young said, “The Opposition are the persons who have stood in the way of that thus far.”

He said the police and the public recognise that anti-gang legislation is an “ important tool in the arsenal in the fight against what we saw yesterday (Monday).” Young said those events saw, “an alleged gang leader, gang member who was shot by the Police Service and that is what led to the protest.”

Before the sitting, Young who is also Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West MP, said, “These activities took place within feet of my constituency office and personally concern me as my constituents were affected.”