Fish prices will continue to increase until Easter

Fish vendor Dhanraj Ramkissoon at King's Wharf, San Fernando. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD

SHARLENE RAMPERSAD

The seafood-loving public should know by now that fish prices are going to keep rising until Easter.

This according to vendor Dhanraj 'Bhagi' Ramkissoon, who told the Newsday this morning that Carite and Kingfish are currently priced at $50 per pound.

"People need to stop behaving like this is something new, every Lent the price of fish goes up and people talk like they never expected that," Ramkissoon said.

As his quick hands deftly scaled redfish for waiting customers at his stall on Kings Wharf, San Fernando, Ramkissoon added, "The price will keep going up, once the fish is not holding and people want it, the price will go up. It is $50 right now, who knows what the price will end up being before Easter?"