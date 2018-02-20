Central Division seize guns and drugs

JENSEN LA VENDE

FIVE people have been arrested in connection with two guns and several house breaking instruments being seized in a police raid yesterday.

According to police reports, between 3 am and 10 am yesterday, Sgt Matthew Haywood of the Chaguanas Police Station spearheaded the exercise and went to Caroni and Cunupia. One pistol and a revolver along with an assortment of ammunition totalling 200 rounds, one camouflage jacket, ski mask, handcuffs and tie straps were found at a house in Frederick Settlement, Caroni.

At that location police arrested four people, three men ages, 28, 30 and 63 and a 58-year-old woman.

At Welcome Road in Cunupia, police seized house breaking implements which included hydraulic pumps, allen keys which are used to disarm electronic gates and other power tools. Police also recovered 26 cellphones which were stolen from a business in Cunupia area.